Naruto: How to Read Boruto's Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is preparing to give the son of the Seventh Hokage his very own "Shippuden" via the manga's next chapter, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Taking place four years in the future, past the devastating recent chapters that threw the Ninja World into disarray, Boruto Uzumaki is going to be dealing with some major headaches as a result of Eida's influence. With Kawaki hot on Boruto's tail, here's where and when you can access the beginning of Boruto's second major storyline.

Boruto's next chapter, following a four-month hiatus, will arrive on August 21st. When last we left Boruto Uzumaki and the Hidden Leaf Village, former Kara Organization Eida had joined Konoha, but in doing so, created quite the headache for the son of the Seventh. Using her wild abilities to change the perspectives of most of the ninja world, Eida is able to make it so that everyone believes Boruto was responsible for the disappearance of Naruto and Hinata. Also, ninjas are now convinced that Kawaki is in fact Naruto's biological son, meaning that the former Vessel also has quite a few allies assisting him in tracking down Boruto. With the arrival of the new upcoming chapter, we will hopefully get a clue as to how Boruto has been spending the past four years.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Boruto: How To Read Two Blue Vortex

You'll be able to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex for free on Viz Media's website that you can read by clicking here. Beginning on August 21st, the chapter will arrive as the 81st chapter of the Boruto series overall, meaning that it won't receive its own webpage separate from the first set of installments. As it stands, the reason as to why the manga series is dubbed "Two Blue Vortex" has yet to be revealed.

At present, Studio Pierrot has yet to reveal when we might expect the anime adaptation to catch up to Two Blue Vortex. With the Boruto anime series remaining on hiatus for the foreseeable future, Pierrot is taking the opportunity to revisit the earlier moments of this franchise this fall. Four new episodes of the original Naruto series will hit the small screen next month, tiding over fans of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Will you be checking out the Boruto sequel later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.