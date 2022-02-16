Naruto Nods to Itachi Uchiha with Sarada’s Latest Fight

Sarada Uchiha has represented the Uchiha Clan well throughout Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the daughter of Sasuke and Sarada becoming the leader of Team 7 and recently achieving the level of Chunin in the anime. During the latest arc, Sarada has been presented with a new challenge and has unleashed a Genjutsu that has her having quite a lot in common with her uncle, the complicated character known as Itachi Uchiha that had a major influence on both heroes and villains alike within the series.

Itachi Uchiha has one of the most complicated backgrounds in the history of the Naruto franchise, being portrayed as a villain for the majority of the Shonen series but actually working undercover alongside the Akatsuki while also taking orders from the Third Hokage in eliminating the Uchiha Clan. Though Itachi ultimately died in battling his brother Sasuke, his legacy allowed for Sasuke to eventually find his place within the Hidden Leaf and lay down his bloodthirsty quest for revenge. With Sasuke and Sarada starting a family, Sarada has operated completely free of the revenge that once plagued her father, not just becoming a Chunin, but also taking the reins as leader of Team 7.

Twitter User 2 Side Anime shared the side-by-side comparison that shows Sarada incorporating a Genjutsu that her uncle used countless times, with the Uchiha Clan being able to toy with the minds of those who happen to look into their eyes and be swayed by the power of the Sharingan:

https://twitter.com/2sideAnime/status/1492825729574309889?s=20&t=34p5hYGQLG1YrooN7L40eQ

If you haven’t had the opportunity to see the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Crunchyroll also posted said scene from the new installment, that sees Sarada employing the Genjutsu against a band of bloodthirsty pirates while attempting to move some innocent bystanders to safety:

Currently, in the pages of the manga, neither Sarada nor Mitsuki have been a part of the battle against Code, the right-hand man of Jigen that is looking to get revenge for the death of his master while also attempting to achieve the ultimate goal of the Kara Organization. With a major ninja falling in the latest chapter of the manga, Sarada might be forced to take an even bigger role in the future of the franchise.

Do you think Sarada is set to hit the same levels as her father and uncle?