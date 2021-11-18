Naruto Unleashes Sarada in New Boruto Promo

Sarada Uchiha has been one of the most powerful, influential members of Team 7, with the recent battle against the Kara Organization putting her in charge of her newly formed quartet as they attempted to free the Seventh Hokage from the clutches of Boro and his nefarious collective of rogue ninjas. As the Chunin Exams continue in the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a new preview has shown us that Sarada is apparently pulling up her sleeves and going the distance by employing one of her ultimate attacks that she learned from her father in the Chidori.

The Chunin Exams have been a long tradition in the Naruto series, with the series of challenges and battles taking place in the Hidden Leaf Village to bring together a number of young ninjas from around the world. In the original series that focused on these exams, the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura were unable to become Chunin, despite their skills and power levels, though Shikamaru was able to receive a promotion thanks not just to his shadow jutsu, but also thanks to his tactical mind that allowed him to outsmart many of his opponents. Sarada has already proven herself as a leader to Team 7, and while these exams might be “anime-only” this might be the time when the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke ascends.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the new promotional image that shows Sarada once again employing the technique used by both her father and Kakashi, the Chidori, which allows the user to harness the power of electricity to create a blow that can blow holes through objects and opponents alike:

The Chunin Exams have just begun in the anime, though the manga is continuing to tell the story of the Kara Organization threatening Konoha, though with a mighty large twist. With Jigen no longer on the board, having died in his battle against the strongest members of the Hidden Leaf Village, Code is attempting to get revenge and has put together a new collection of villains to help him in doing so.

Do you think Sarada is a shoe-in to be promoted during the Chunin Exams? What have you thought about the anime-only arc so far?