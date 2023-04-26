Naruto May Have Axed Several Sasuke x Sakura Scenes From Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on hiatus for both its anime and manga. As fans wait to see what's in store for the Hidden Leaf Village and the ninja world at large, fans are taking the opportunity to examine the past. With the manga spin-off for Sasuke Retsuden recently coming to a close, fans have spotted a scene that hadn't made its way to the anime proper and it might just be the most adorable scene that focused on the Uchiha family.

While the side story didn't focus on a "Sasuke Naruto" team-up, with the Seventh Hokage suffering from a mysterious illness, it did give shonen fans a closer look at the relationship between the last Uchiha and his future bride Sakura. Since the very beginning of the anime, Sakura has pined for Sasuke Uchiha when they were both members of Team 7. Despite Sasuke having some troubled times in Naruto Shippuden in which he was attempting to get revenge on the Hidden Leaf Village and discover why his brother had killed their family and clan, it seemed that fate couldn't keep these two ninjas of the Hidden Leaf apart forever.

The Uchiha Family Gathering

Most of Sasuke Retsuden took place in the space between the end of Naruto Shippuden and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With several years unaccounted for when it comes to Konoha's history that saw Kakashi and Naruto becoming the sixth and seventh Hokages respectively, this side story was able to give us a closer look into the lives of the ninjas following the defeat of Madara Uchiha, Obito, and the Otsutsuki. In the future, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this era explored further by spin-off stories and/or anime original storylines.

When last we left Sasuke Uchiha in the Boruto manga, the Sharingan-wielding ninja had thrown his lot behind the son of the Seventh Hokage, who is going through a rather rough patch. Thanks to Eida's powers, the world has turned against Boruto Uzumaki, believing him to be responsible for his father's death, while also having Konoha believe that Kawaki is the true offspring of Naruto and Hinata. The manga is now on a hiatus following the heart-pounding recent installment but will make a comeback in this "brave new world" later this year.

