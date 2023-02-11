Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Manga Drops Unseen SasuSaku Concept Art

The Code Arc is preparing to hit Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, with the right-hand man of Jigen, but before it gets started, the side story of Sasuke Retsuden is continuing to tell a chapter in the lives of Sasuke and Sakura before they had a daughter to join the current Team 7 iteration. With a manga adaptation also running online from Viz Media, new images have been released that show the preliminary designs for the tale that takes place in the time known as the "Blank Period".

Even though the Naruto anime adaptation has followed Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village for over twenty years at this point, there is still some major territory that has yet to be covered at this point. The "Blank Period" as mentioned earlier is the time period that takes place between the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with this time period seeing Naruto Uzumaki working his way to becoming the Seventh Hokage following Kakashi's time as the Sixth. Following Sasuke's disastrous turn of events during Shippuden, he had to do quite a bit of soul-searching when it came to re-discovering his place in the Hidden Leaf Village, eventually leading to his partnership with Sakura.

Sasuke x Sakura

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new preliminary sketches of Sasuke Retsuden, one of which shares an adorable piece of art in which Sakura is able to nurse her future partner back to health as the two will eventually create Sarada Uchiha, the current leader of Team 7:

Sasuke Retsuden Volume 1 in-between pages show draft illustrations by presumably Shingo Kimura (current manga artist for Sasuke Retsuden).



THE FIRST ONE IS PEAK ROMANCE🌸🍅 pic.twitter.com/F41NrTvmKE — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 2, 2023

Following Sasuke Retsuden, the anime series will once again follow the events that are taking place in the pages of the manga, seeing the young Kara member known as Code looking to get revenge for the death of his master Jigen. With Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka that created Naruto, squarely in the writer's chair for this source material, expect things to heat up and become extremely unexpected as to how the future events play out.

