Naruto Cosplay Highlights A Stunning Tsunade

Throughout the years of the Naruto anime franchise, there have been a number of Hokages, but none have stood out as much as "Lady Tsunade" when she was chosen to be the fifth Hokage for the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, and while she is no longer the leader of the village that Naruto and company call home, her legacy lives on as a ruler. Tsunade acted as Hokage throughout some of the worst years of Konoha's history, bringing the Hidden Leaf through the Ninja Fourth World War and various troubling times throughout both the Naruto anime and its sequel, Naruto Shippuden.

Tsunade has always been an interesting character within the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto, originally training alongside Jiraiya and Orochimaru as she learned the ways of ninjutsu as she grew up in Konoha. Though she is the same age as the older looking Jiraiya, she has used her ninja arts to make herself essentially not age over the years, and continues to do so to this day. She has made appearances in the recent anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, still acting as a high ranking ninja within Konoha though her spot as Hokage was taken by Konoha as the sixth and then Naruto himself as the seventh!

Instagram Cosplayer Britany Angelus shared this amazing cosplay that recreates the fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, perfectly bringing to life the healer that used her expertise to lead Konoha through a number of horrible times that befell it during the popular anime franchise:

In the war against Kara, Naruto was kidnapped and sealed away thanks in part to the overwhelming power of Jigen. Though a replacement wasn't needed thanks in part to Boruto managing to rescue his father in short order. While a replacement for Naruto hasn't been established, we have to wonder if there would be a debate as to whether or not Tsunade should return to the top role!

