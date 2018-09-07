‘Boruto’ Welcomes Back Tsunade With Surprise Fight

Naruto fans have come to love the force that is the Fifth Hokage, and Boruto was able to reintroduce the heroine this week. However, fans didn’t see her impromptu fight coming upon her return.

After all, Tsunade and Naruto know how to spar, and their verbal attacks are as fast as their Taijutsu clashes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Boruto put out a new episode, and it saw the start of a tense new arc. It seems Mitsuki’s long-awaited arc has arrived, and the Leaf Village was left shaken at his sudden desertion. No one was more shocked than Team 7, but Naruto was a close second.

Oh, and then Tsunade had to come in to make everything that much more complicated.

After being way on a long trip, Tsunade comes into the Hokage Tower where Naruto is having a meeting about an gate incident and Mitsuki’s sudden appearance. Everyone is rather surprised to see the blond medic ninja, but Boruto gets a bit queasy.

“She always used to scold me when I was a kid. She’s really scary when she snaps,” the boy complains.

As the episode continues, Naruto begins to wonder if Mitsuki might have been taken by enemy ninjas. They decide their best option is to have Ino use her Mind Jutsu on the injured guards who fought with the mystery deserter, and her vision seemed to confirm it was Mitsuki who attacked. No one quite understands why the boy’s leave is more dangerous than any other ninja, and that is when Naruto gets into it with Tsunade.

Finally, Naruto reveals that Mitsuki is Orochimaru’s son, and the outed secret sends Tsunade into a rage. She lands a hit on the wall behind her, and Tsunade takes her time reaming out Naruto.

“In the past, Orochimaru caused the Leaf Village irreparable harm. You saw it with your own eyes,” Tsunade cries.

“I accepted Mitsuki as simply a shinobi,” Naruto fights back, raising his voice at Tsunade. “Besides, Orochimaru has no reason to make a move at this time.”

The episode ends with Tsunade and Naruto at odds, but they realize the safety of the Leaf Village is paramount. They must band together to figure out why Mitsuki left the city and whether he’s about to pull a Sasuke Uchiha on everyone. So, while everyone is worried about the missing-nin at the Hokage Tower, the rest of Team 7 is ready to do an investigation of their own.

So, what is your theory behind Mitsuki’s leave of absence? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.