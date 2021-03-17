Naruto Shows a Different Side of Kawaki in New Boruto Episode

✖

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was another worthy installment of the Vessel Arc, once again showing off a new side to Kawaki that we hadn't seen previously, which fans were quick to mention on social media. Kawaki himself is still shrouded in mystery, but it's clear that he's not quite as villainous as the other ninja that make up the Kara Organization, having already eliminated the technological threat in Garou who was attempting to drag the vessel back to Jigen but was luckily destroyed by the awesome power of the energy known as Karma inside of Kawaki.

Much like the early days of Sasuke Uchiha in the Shonen franchise, Kawaki sets himself up as a loner, rejecting the assistance that is offered to him by the Hidden Leaf Village. With the Vessel attempting to find a way out of the cell where he is currently being held, Boruto and the other members of Team 7, alongside the scientists of Konoha, struggle to think of the best route for this mysterious new figure. Kawaki comes from a place where his upbringing was more than a little problematic and it's clear that he neither trusts Boruto or any of the ninja that are lending a helping hand in the village of the Hidden Leaf.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life took stills of Kawaki actually smiling for once, with the Twitter User making note that it's been an exceptionally long time in the pages of the manga that we've seen the Vessel actually express being happy as he had in this episode for a brief stint:

The cause of Kawaki's smile came about when he managed to make an escape from the watch of both Boruto and Mitsuki after heading to the men's restroom, and then ran into both Sumire and eventually Nue as a result. Believing he had found a method of escaping, he smiled at Sumire before attempting to deliver some blows her way, but eventually finds himself on the receiving end of some vicious bites thanks to the chimera. Having escaped Konoha's grasp, Kawaki makes his exit, attempting to escape the watchful eyes of Jigen more than anything else.

