Naruto Theory Reveals the Truth Behind Momoshiki's Prophecy

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is preparing to end its anime adaptation, but the manga is still going strong. In fact, the shonen series that is printed in Weekly Shonen Jump has changed the game to such a degree that the status of several characters will never be the same. While Boruto Uzumaki still has to deal with Momoshiki sharing his body thanks to his status as a Vessel, the current status of Naruto's son might have been foreshadowed far earlier than many expected.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for chapter 79. As readers of the manga know, the "Naruto Boruto relationship" has been thrown quite the curveball as Eida has used her vast powers to make it so that Kawaki has always been considered to be the son of the Seventh Hokage. While characters like Boruto himself and Sarada seem to be free from this drastic change, nearly all the ninjas of Konoha are now under this spell and out for Boruto Uzumaki. Unfortunately for Boruto, Kawaki is still gunning for him and the tables have turned to such a degree that the manga series is unlike anything we've seen from the Naruto universe to date.

Momoshiki Predicted It

In previous stories, Momoshiki had stated that "blue eyes" will take everything from Boruto. What many fans had assumed was that the Otsutsuki member was referring to himself, as when he overtook Boruto's body, the son of the Seventh's eyes would change color. Now, however, it seems as though Momoshiki was in fact referencing Eida previously, making for quite the build-up.

Broo the fact that for years we thought Momo was referring to Boruto's eyes is insane.



But as it turned out, Momo was talking about Eida's eyes 😭😭. This makes so much sense because Momo never said "Your blue eyes" always "Those blue eyes"#borutochapter79 pic.twitter.com/ua6ZVRBYMA — KamikazeXD 🔩 (@KamikazeXD_) March 16, 2023

Luckily for Boruto fans, Studio Pierrot has confirmed that a second part of the anime adaptation is in the works, along with four new episodes that will take viewers back to the early days of Naruto. With Pierrot also working on Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, many anime fans have felt a sense of relief that the production house is taking some time away from the Ninja World. Needless to say, when the sequel shonen series does return, there are some big events that are waiting for it.

What do you think the future holds for Boruto Uzumaki now that he's on the run? Has this major status quo change had you more interested in the shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.