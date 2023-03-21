Naruto Promo Shares First Look at Boruto’s Midseries Finale

Naruto’s Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime sequel is gearing up to bring the first part of its run to an end with its next episode, and now a new Naruto promo has shared the first look at Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ midseries finale! It was shockingly announced earlier this month that with the end of the Boruto anime’s take on the Code Invasion Arc, the anime will be bringing what it dubbed “Part 1” to an end. With the newest episode of the Boruto anime showing off some of its best moments yet, there are questions as to how the anime will come to an end.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be ending Part 1 of the anime with Episode 293 of the series now scheduled for a release on Sunday, March 26th. The episode is titled “Farewell,” and the ominous promo for Boruto‘s anime finale teases that Boruto has been killed at the hands of Kawaki after the newest episode’s events played out. It’s an ominous look at what could be coming our way with the finale, and you can check it out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1637379636106518528?s=20

What to Know for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 2

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has confirmed that the anime will be returning for a planned Part 2 that will likely be picking up from the events of the midseries finale depending on where the Boruto manga is by the time the anime returns for new episodes. A planned return date or window has yet to be announced for the new episodes, but it’s clear by the events of the latest release that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime will be going out on a high with the final fight between Boruto and Kawaki.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 2 will be tackling some of the wild events that are going down in the manga’s newest chapters, and this hiatus will likely be the correct move in the grand scheme. The anime had spent the last year or so working its way through original anime materials, and it has become clear through the latest episodes that there was no real way to stall the anime’s story much longer for another potential year.

What are you hoping to see in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' midseries finale?