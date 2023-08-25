Naruto Crowns Sarada Its MVP in New Boruto Series

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex acts as the "Shippuden" for Boruto: Next Generations, placing manga readers three years into Konoha's future. Thanks to the power of former Kara Organization member Eida, the world is a very different place for Boruto Uzumaki. With Eida's spell causing everyone in the Hidden Leaf to believe that Boruto is responsible for the death of his father, Sarada Uchiha was able to escape this curse and in doing so, has become the MVP of the Two Blue Vortex storyline.

Warning. If you have yet to read the first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In the newest chapter of Boruto's "Shippuden", the young Uzumaki was surprisingly absent for most of the chapter. In his place, Sarada took the role of protagonist as she attempted to convince Shikamaru that all was not as it seemed. While not flat out stating that Boruto was the victim of Eida's power, Sarada was trying her best to not just clear the son of the Seventh Hokage's name, but her father's as well. Sasuke Uchiha is now also considered a traitor to the Hidden Leaf for helping Boruto escape and Sarada isn't scared in sharing her thoughts on the matter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"Lord Seventh once brought back my dad, who'd gone rogue and committed great crimes. He became Hokage while still a Genin. My role model is Lord Seventh, not you."

Currently, the eighth Hokage is Shikamaru, which makes sense considering his keen mind and right-hand position to Naruto, though he wasn't spared of Eida's influence. Speaking of the one-time Kara member, Eida is beginning to suspect that her hold over Sarada Uchiha isn't as fool-proof as she once believed, as the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura continues to hide her ability to evade her power to keep her cover.

In the final moments of the chapter, Sarada is confronted by Code, who has grown weary of trying to find Boruto for so many years. In an effort to save Saraada's life, an older Boruto appears and has clearly been doing some training since last we saw him in the shonen sequel series. While we don't know what Boruto has been up to in between Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex, we're sure that all will be revealed.

Did you think Sarada earned the title of MVP for this initial chapter? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.