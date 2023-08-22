Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Is That Pivotal Flash-Forward Battle Coming Sooner Than We Think?

Is 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' about to reach the point of the infamous flash-forward scene that opened the series? Let's break down the clues.

The Naruto Saga just entered its next chapter with the release of Vol 2 of the Boruto manga, entitled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. As the hype promised, the new volume of the manga takes a timeskip three years into the future, following the game-changing twist of a freakishly powerful new villain (Aida) re-writing reality itself, swapping the life stories and roles of Boruto and his "bro" Kawaki. Nearly the entire shinobi world has forgotten that Boruto was Naruto's son, instead believing Kawaki to be the son of the Hogake. Meanwhile, Boruto is thought of as the former Otsutsuki slave and vessel, who betrayed and seemingly killed his adoptive father, Naruto.

The new contextual framework of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex had longtime fans excited that one particularly pivotal piece of Naruto lore was on the horizon – but could it be arriving much sooner than many of us expected?

While much of Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 is all about revealing the new status quo of the Naruto Saga, there is an exciting setup for a major conflict to unfold – but just epic will that conflict get?

(WARNING: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga Chapter 1 SPOILERS Follow!)

It's explained during the scene-setting portions of the story that Boruto has been on the run from Hidden Leaf Village for three years since being framed for Naruto's murder by Aida's re-write using the Otsutsuki "Omnipotence" power. Boruto's new nemesis, the Kara organization's dreaded cyborg agent Code, has been on Boruto's tail for two years but has grown impatient with the chase. To finally draw his enemy out, Code decides to attack Hidden Leaf directly.

The plan works: Code infiltrates Hidden Leaf through his teleportation track marks and gets set to unleash hell against the civilians and shinobi that he knows Boruto cares about. In response, Kawaki and Hidden Leaf's defenders mobilize for battle; however, Boruto makes the best entrance when he breaches the village defenses by dropping straight out of the sky onto Code's forehead.

Is The Boruto Flash-Forward Scene About to Happen?

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, it did so with the now-infamous flash-forward sequence of a teenage Boruto battling a teenage Kawaki over the scarred landscape of Hidden Leaf Village. Mysterious details of that sequence included Boruto and Kawaki both having hardened, scarred, appearances, accessing strange new powers, and an ominous line of dialogue from Kawaki, threatening to not just beat Boruto, but to "Send you where I sent the Seventh Hokage..." and declaring that the "Age of the shinobi is over!"

Every new story arc of Boruto has shaped (or twisted the shape) fan theory and expectations of what that flash-forward scene was all about. Now, by our count, we have all the necessary pieces in place to see that flash-forward sequence play out – if not now, but imminently soon during this first story arc of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Both Boruto and Kawaki have the age and physical appearance necessary; they're both in the necessary location for it; their Karma powers are presumably at a level for the battle we see, and Code (with his monstrous new minions) being present is actually a nice alleyway for Boruto to explain away the level of devastation to Hidden Leaf Village without laying the blame at either Boruto or Kawaki's feet.

Most importantly: by clearing the shadow of that flash-forward scene early and promptly, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will be free to tell its own, unencumbered, story in a way the series never has been before.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex can be read online.