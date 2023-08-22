Naruto Cliffhanger Teases Boruto's First Post-Timeskip Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially returned for the first chapter of its official sequel series, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is already setting up Boruto Uzumaki for his first post-time skip fight with the first chapter's cliffhanger! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended its final chapter with a massive shake up that left Boruto a fugitive of the Hidden Leaf Village, and the rest of the village thinking that Kawaki was Naruto's true son. This ended with Boruto declaring he would leave the village to train for as long as he needed for a proper rematch against Code and Kawaki in the future.

After a few months of waiting, Boruto has officially returned for its first new chapter of its official sequel manga, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This new series picks up after the three year time skip, and the manga is no longer wasting any more time as the final moments of the debut chapter are already setting up for a massive conflict between Boruto, Kawaki, and an invading Code for the first time in years. Now we'll see whether or not Boruto's training really has paid off.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto's First Post-Timeskip Fight Explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 picks up three years after the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80 and it's revealed that Code has not made his full move on the Hidden Leaf Village yet. While he has been leaving claw marks around, Kawaki and the others have been keeping a close eye on any movement. It's then theorized that Code has been focusing his efforts on finding Boruto instead, and that's confirmed by Code himself soon after when he finally invades the Hidden Leaf Village.

Code explains to Sarada that he had been chasing after Boruto for two years and failing, so he's going to lure him to the Hidden Leaf Village instead. His initial attack results in some casualties already, but when Sarada is put in the crosshairs Boruto suddenly arrives in the village as well. As the chapter comes to an end, Boruto, Code, and Kawaki stare down one another as they wait for whoever makes the first move.

It seems like we're getting this highly anticipated fight sooner than expected, so what are you hoping to see from Boruto's first fight after the time skip? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!