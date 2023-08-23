Naruto Reveals a Way to Negate Boruto's Memory Swap

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel has finally kicked off with its first chapter showing how much Boruto Uzumaki and the Hidden Leaf Village have changed following the highly anticipated time skip, and the first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has revealed a way that Boruto can somehow negate the memory swap Eida's Omnipotence powers set this entire conflict off with. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended its run with Kawaki using Eida's power to make the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village to think that he's Naruto's real son, and Boruto in fact killed Naruto.

This ultimately set Boruto on a path outside of the Hidden Leaf Village as a fuigitive as he promised he would train enough to one day fight back against Kawaki and Code, and the debut chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sees him return to the village after three years of being away. But as Eida also talks with Sarada about how much has been changed thanks to her Omnipotence power, it's revealed that there could be a way to fix all of the changes but it might be easier just to make new versions of the memories instead.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Boruto Can Fix Kawaki's Memory Swap

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 reveals that in the three years since Boruto has left the village as a fugitive, Sarada and Sumire are still the only ones who remember the original version of history. While there were a few who noted the paradox and questioned how some of the facts about Boruto and Kawaki's swapped pasts didn't line up, it's disappeared to the point where Omnipotence has fully rewritten their memories of history. As Eida explains that she still has no control over it, she's learned more about how it actually works.

Eida explains that it'd be pretty impossible to get those with changed memories to believe Sarada at this point (since Sarada and Sumire's memories seem like the flawed ones), and reveals that it'd be more practical just to rewrite them different memories. But it's not like Sarada can prod any further because Eida is getting more suspicious of the fact that Sarada and Sumire have retained their memories despite being charmed. If she finds out they weren't charmed either, then it could spell doom for the both of them before they fix everyone's memories.

