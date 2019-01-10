‘Naruto’ Finally Reveals Boruto’s Birthday

Naruto Uzumaki has one of the most famous birthdays in all of anime, but the same couldn’t be said about his son. For quite awhile, Boruto kept his birthday hidden away from fans, but it seems that has finally changed.

After all, fans have just learned when Boruto Uzumaki was born, and they are ready to celebrate the date this spring.

Recently, Shueisha put out a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and it was there fans learned about Boruto’s birthday. As it turns out, the hero is a spring baby as he was born on March 27.

For those of you keeping track, this reveal makes an intriguing tie between Boruto and Sarada. With the blonde being born on March 27, it seems he came into the world just days before Sarada expanded the Uchiha clan. The heroine was born on March 31, and the pair’s shared Ninja Academy tenure implies they were born in the same year. So, Boruto should be able to lord his age over Sarada but he may not want to. After all, the heroine isn’t the type to suffer fools, and Sasuke would be more than happy to set Boruto safe should he take the joke too far.

So far, Boruto’s birthday is the only one known when it comes to Naruto’s kids. Himawari has yet to reveal her birthday, but fans know she is definitely younger than her brother. The anime has even celebrated the girl’s big day during the ‘Chunnin Exams’ arc, but fans were never given a specific date. So, if Weekly Shonen Jump needs to share some more trivia, Naruto fans are still requesting that little piece of information.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.