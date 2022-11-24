Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Boruto's Worst Possible Future

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has started to set the stage for the next major arc of the manga series, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has set up even more with a terrible future for Boruto and the others! The latest string of chapters in the manga have been working through the fallout of the fight with Code, and now Eida and Daemon have officially made their way into the Hidden Leaf Village. Now that they are settling in, the series has begun to drop some major bombs as it gets ready for the next conflict to come.

As we have seen since the fight with Code, Boruto and Momoshiki Otsutsuki's powers are beginning to blend the more advanced his Karma has become. With the Otsutsuki constantly trying to take over his body already being a major thorn in his side, the newest chapter takes this to the next level by bonding more of their minds together. Through this, Boruto ends up getting a glimpse into the future that shows everyone around him in terrible states of distress with no real way to discern what's really going on.

What is Boruto Teasing for the Future?

Chapter 75 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reveals that Momoshiki and Boruto's minds are now linked as a result of the evolving Karma. Momoshiki doesn't quite understand why this is happening either, and soon Boruto is hit with a vision using the Otsutsuki's power. Flashing images reveal to him a few ninjas trying to chase after someone who has escaped, Shikadai being angry over a friend's betrayal, Mitsuki activating his Sage Mode power, and Kawaki standing bloodied over someone.

Eida manages to spot Boruto having a troubling sense of some kind, but there's no real way to piece this together just yet. If it's from his perspective, then it looks like Boruto and Kawaki will be going through a major fight but it's also looking like Boruto does some troubling things himself. Now it's just a matter of seeing how this dark future unfolds over the course of the rest of the newest arc.

