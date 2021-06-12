Naruto Cosplay Gives The Killer Kasime A Fem Makeover

✖

While the Hidden Leaf Village is currently attempting to defeat the nefarious machinations of the Kara Organization, the villainous collective had the way paved for them by the Akatsuki, with one Naruto fan honoring one of its most sinister members with some spot-on Cosplay of Kisame. Though Kisame committed suicide during the events of Naruto Shippuden in order to protect the secrets of the Akatsuki, he was one of the most striking villains that appeared throughout the franchise and represented the dangers that could arise from the village of the Hidden Mist.

Kisame was one of the "Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist" and often referred to as the "Monster of the Hidden Mist" even before he joined the Akatsuki. Partnered alongside Itachi Uchiha, he first appeared when the brother of Sasuke appeared in the original series in order to see how strong Sasuke had become and make an attempt at capturing Naruto for the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox that laid within him. Kisame lived up to his reputation as one of the deadliest swordsmen in the world with his sword, Samehada, which looked more like a block of fins and also had the added benefit of being sentient when wielded by this member of the Akatsuki.

Instagram Cosplayer Hey Its Xen shared this unique take on the sword-wielding member of the Akatsuki who eventually found himself pitted against Naruto and Yamato, deciding to take his own life in order to keep the secrets of his comrades hidden from the Ninja World:

While the Akatsuki are often thought of as the best villains to be introduced in Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen franchise, the Kara Organization is looking to do what they ultimately could not in destroying the Hidden Leaf Village and capturing the chakra of the world for the Otsutsuki. As the new ninja Kawaki attempts to integrate within the peaceful village of Konoha, things have changed astronomically since the original series first dragged anime fans into the world of Naruto.

What do you think of this take on the Monster of the Mist? Would you like to see Boruto: Naruto Next Generations resurrect some of the classic villains from the Akatsuki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.