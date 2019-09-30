Naruto Cosplayer Imagines Kakashi’s Gorgeous Genderbent Makeover

Over the years, Naruto fans have basically perfected the cosplay lifestyle. The franchise has prompted millions to join their favorite Hidden village with some clever cosplays, and it turns out Kakashi has become a go-to pick for fans everywhere. Now, one fan is trying their hand at the Jonin ninja, and they gave the infamous character a genderbent makeover.

Over on social media, a Naruto cosplayer known as Eureka Cosplay piqued interest when they shared their new take on Kakashi. The cosplay decided to do a genderbent version of the Copycat Ninja, and fans admit they’re blown away by the complete makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the cosplay completely redoes Kakashi’s hair as this version has long silver hair. With their headband acting as a headband, Kakashi is living his – or rather her – best life reading Icha Icha Paradise in public. With the Sharingan scar on full display, the rest of the genderbent outfit makes Kakashi look very feminine.

While the look incorporates Kakashi’s flak jacket and mesh undershirt, the bottom of their outfit is rather different. The ninja’s blue pants are substituted for a navy skater skirt with mesh leggings underneath. A set of thigh-high socks complete the look with a kunai pouch strapped onto one of the legs. Clearly, this version of Kakashi is as deadly as they are adorable, and Naruto fans are loving this creative take on the prodigal ninja. Now, those same netizens are wondering how other ninja from the Hidden Leaf would look genderbent, and their submissions for Might Guy deserve their own cosplay ASAP.

What do you make of this take on Kakashi? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.