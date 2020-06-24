Does The Revival of Jiraiya Tarnish The Naruto Ninja's Legacy?

How Did Jiraiya "Come Back"? So how does Jiraiya "return" to the series? Well he doesn't quite come back to life in his original body or anything of that nature, but rather, he is given a clone in the form of Kashin Koji of the Kara Organization. When Koji first appeared in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, readers and fans of the franchise instantly could see his connection with Jiraiya when he began using the Rasengan, Shadow Clone jutsu, and toad summoning abilities! With the latest battle between Koji and Jigen in the "Kara Organization Civil War" popping off, the beans were spilled for all to contemplate! prevnext

Does Kashin Koji's Abilities Live Up To Jiraiya's? (Photo: Bandai Namco) Kashin Koji's powers are insanely in step with his "father's", demonstrating that he truly is able to live up to the "Pervy Sage's" legacy in ninjutsu skills if nothing else. Recently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest chapter, Kashin proved that he was just as strong as the ninja that gave him his genes, albeit unknowingly. Nearly defeating Jigen in their life or death battle, it was only until Isshiki fully took over the Kara leader's body that the tides turned. Throughout all the times that we've seen Koji's powers put on display, it's clear that the rogue ninja is on the same power level as his predecessor.

He Makes The Kara Organization More Terrifying (Photo: Shueisha) So with Kashin Koji being a villain that is assisting in the downfall of Konoha, this might have you believe that he isn't living up to the legacy left by Jiraiya, who had given his life to protect his village and his student in Naruto. While Koji definitely doesn't live up to the altruistic legacy of Jiraiya, his strength has become an essential part of the Kara Organization throughout the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' series. With the recent civil war within the organization, he seems to not be an ally of Konoha, but definitely falls under the category of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend". While things aren't looking good for Kashin, he could definitely land a blow against Kara that was bigger than anything Konoha has done so far!

Kashin Is Not Jiraiya So when all is said and done, does Kashin truly dishonor Jiraiya's legacy? Well no, because he simply isn't Jiraiya! He may share the same genes as Jiraiya but as far as we know, Kashin Koji has no other association with the mentor of Naruto, and without a connection, simply can't tarnish his legacy in any way shape or form. Kashin is an interesting character in that he has the abilities and physicality of Jiraiya, but none of the character traits. We are crossing our fingers that he survives his fight with Jigen so we can learn more about the character!