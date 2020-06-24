Does The Revival of Jiraiya Tarnish The Naruto Ninja's Legacy?
Jiraiya has returned to the Naruto franchise, in a sense, with the revelation that the "Pervy Sage's" legacy will continue in a very unexpected way, and we wanted to take the opportunity to examine the "resurrection" of one of the most popular characters of the Masashi Kishimoto franchise and whether or not this return tarnishes the legacy of the sensei of the Seventh Hokage! Jiraiya, as fans of the Hidden Leaf Village know, lost his life in the fight against Pain of the Akatsuki and had been absent throughout the entirety of Shippuden, until coming back in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!
How Did Jiraiya "Come Back"?
So how does Jiraiya "return" to the series? Well he doesn't quite come back to life in his original body or anything of that nature, but rather, he is given a clone in the form of Kashin Koji of the Kara Organization. When Koji first appeared in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, readers and fans of the franchise instantly could see his connection with Jiraiya when he began using the Rasengan, Shadow Clone jutsu, and toad summoning abilities! With the latest battle between Koji and Jigen in the "Kara Organization Civil War" popping off, the beans were spilled for all to contemplate!prevnext
Does Kashin Koji's Abilities Live Up To Jiraiya's?
Kashin Koji's powers are insanely in step with his "father's", demonstrating that he truly is able to live up to the "Pervy Sage's" legacy in ninjutsu skills if nothing else. Recently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest chapter, Kashin proved that he was just as strong as the ninja that gave him his genes, albeit unknowingly. Nearly defeating Jigen in their life or death battle, it was only until Isshiki fully took over the Kara leader's body that the tides turned. Throughout all the times that we've seen Koji's powers put on display, it's clear that the rogue ninja is on the same power level as his predecessor.prevnext
He Makes The Kara Organization More Terrifying
So with Kashin Koji being a villain that is assisting in the downfall of Konoha, this might have you believe that he isn't living up to the legacy left by Jiraiya, who had given his life to protect his village and his student in Naruto. While Koji definitely doesn't live up to the altruistic legacy of Jiraiya, his strength has become an essential part of the Kara Organization throughout the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' series. With the recent civil war within the organization, he seems to not be an ally of Konoha, but definitely falls under the category of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend". While things aren't looking good for Kashin, he could definitely land a blow against Kara that was bigger than anything Konoha has done so far!prevnext
Kashin Is Not Jiraiya
So when all is said and done, does Kashin truly dishonor Jiraiya's legacy? Well no, because he simply isn't Jiraiya! He may share the same genes as Jiraiya but as far as we know, Kashin Koji has no other association with the mentor of Naruto, and without a connection, simply can't tarnish his legacy in any way shape or form. Kashin is an interesting character in that he has the abilities and physicality of Jiraiya, but none of the character traits. We are crossing our fingers that he survives his fight with Jigen so we can learn more about the character!prevnext
Naruto is Jiraiya's Son
Kashin isn't the true son to Jiraiya, Naruto is and everything that the seventh Hokage has done in his life is a testament to the "Pervy Sage". Kashin Koji doesn't impact the legacy of Jiraiya for good or for ill, but his character is still interesting and the wielder of the seven tailed fox will continue doing his best to live up to his sensei for years to come!prev
