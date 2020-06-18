Naruto Fans Are Conflicted About Jiraiya's Shocking Return

Naruto has been through a lot over the years, but the death of his mentor stings to this day. Fans were not ready to bid farewell to Jiraiya after the hero was killed trying to stop Pain from coming after Naruto and the Hidden Leaf Village. It has been years since the Legendary Sannin died, but his legacy remains with fans. And thanks to the most recent chapter of Boruto, fans know more remains of Jiraiya than just his legacy.

Today is the day that fans of Naruto learned a startling truth about Jiraiya. The most recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gone live, and it confirmed the identity of Kashin Koji. The suspicious Kara member has rekindled memories of Jiraiya ever since he was introduced, and that was intentional. After all, the man happens to be a clone of the Sannin.

Yes, you read that right. Jiraiya was cloned at some point, and his copied DNA helped Amado build a replica of the ninja. Much in the way Mitsuki is a clone of Orochimaru so is Kashin to Jiraiya. It doesn't seem like the pair share any memories or experiences, but Kashin does have the same abilities as the Sannin. This explains why he has been able to use Justus only used by Jiraiya, and his chakra signature is the same as his too.

As you can see below, Naruto fans have a lot of thoughts about the clone resurrection, and most find it to be a clever way to bring back the ninja without disgracing his sacrifice. But as always, there are those who argue Jiraiya should be left well enough alone and make room for original characters.

Did you see this reveal coming? What do you make of this Naruto plot twist...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!