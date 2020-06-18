Boruto Fans Are Stunned Following The Reveal of Kashin Koji's True Identity

By Evan Valentine

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga was released earlier today and fans are reeling from the revelation of the true identity for Kashin Koji, the secretive member of the Kara Organization who appeared to have a few connections to Naruto's deceased mentor, Jiraiya. In his battle against Jigen, Kashin's cover was blown and the leader of Kara revealed exactly who Koji is and just what his relation to Jiraiya, the former ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, is.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

So Who Is Kashin Koji?

Boruto Kashin Koji
(Photo: Viz Media)

Kashin's background had folks recognizing the similar moves that he wielded that Naruto's mentor, Jiraiya, had once used, and as the latest chapter of the manga reveals, Koji is in fact a clone of the legendary ninja of Konoha. Using tricks such as summoning giant toads and wielding the rasengan, Kashin's cover has been blown though now he has to worry about surviving his brawl against the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen, who has just reached a new level of power!

Fans Are In Shock

Bring On Sage Mode

The Orochimaru Connection

A Clone But Different

Surprise And Alarm

Two Cents

Don't Freak Out

A Loss For Words

