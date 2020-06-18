Boruto Fans Are Stunned Following The Reveal of Kashin Koji's True Identity
The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga was released earlier today and fans are reeling from the revelation of the true identity for Kashin Koji, the secretive member of the Kara Organization who appeared to have a few connections to Naruto's deceased mentor, Jiraiya. In his battle against Jigen, Kashin's cover was blown and the leader of Kara revealed exactly who Koji is and just what his relation to Jiraiya, the former ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, is.
Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!
What do you think about Kashin Koji's true identity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!
So Who Is Kashin Koji?
Kashin's background had folks recognizing the similar moves that he wielded that Naruto's mentor, Jiraiya, had once used, and as the latest chapter of the manga reveals, Koji is in fact a clone of the legendary ninja of Konoha. Using tricks such as summoning giant toads and wielding the rasengan, Kashin's cover has been blown though now he has to worry about surviving his brawl against the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen, who has just reached a new level of power!prevnext
Fans Are In Shock
prevnext
I’m in shock y’all
Boruto manga delivers another greatness of a chapter.. the best ever easily IMO 🔥🔥
ISSHIKI OTSUTSUKI REVEAL IS GOATED 🐐😍😍
Kashin Koji is the clone of Jiraiya.. a symbol of fate and change.. that’s coming to an end 💔
A masterpiece of a chapter #Boruto pic.twitter.com/UlAeoCW7eH— Saoud (@SaoudSays) June 18, 2020
Bring On Sage Mode
prevnext
KASHIN KOJI WON'T DIE! HE WILL ESCAPE! AND ALSO I'M SO HYPED FOR ROUND 2!! GIVE ME THAT SAGE MODE KASHIN KOJI GREATNESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sh0zscb8pk— Jackson ジャクソン (@Boruto4life) June 18, 2020
The Orochimaru Connection
prevnext
Been questioning this one particular character ever since his first appearance in the manga but now it's officially confirmed. Kashin Koji (the one with mask) is a clone of Jiraiya, just like Mitsuki to Orochimaru. pic.twitter.com/7gbtOlXoda— 🏹 (@sadvirgoan) June 18, 2020
A Clone But Different
prevnext
Kashin Koji might be a clone but he is not a carbon copy of Jiraiya they're personalities are way different from each other. Since when have you ever seen Jiraiya act like this pic.twitter.com/T0LGY1vAWY— Borugod (Otsutsuki tech support) (@Borugod) June 18, 2020
Two Cents
prevnext
I wanna give my two cents towards the new Boruto chapter. I’m fine with Kashin Koji being a clone. If he was actually Jiraiya that would’ve made me drop this series. Plus, he’s likely gonna die soon anyways, so it doesn’t matter in the long run. Overall, the chapter was enjoyable pic.twitter.com/KEkG9hxlEL— Michael Hart 🍀 (@DarkFoxTeam_) June 18, 2020
A Loss For Words
prev
Boruto Chapter 47 is amazing. I got to say Isshiki true form state is pretty cool looking but Kashin Koji reveal as a clone of Jiraiya has me loss for words, shame Naruto isn’t able to see it. pic.twitter.com/STcYVc5hYq— 𝖗Յ𝖙𝖗𝖔 :the fierce battle project (@Retro_IIXV) June 18, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.