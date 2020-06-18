Boruto Fans Are Stunned Following The Reveal of Kashin Koji's True Identity

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga was released earlier today and fans are reeling from the revelation of the true identity for Kashin Koji, the secretive member of the Kara Organization who appeared to have a few connections to Naruto's deceased mentor, Jiraiya. In his battle against Jigen, Kashin's cover was blown and the leader of Kara revealed exactly who Koji is and just what his relation to Jiraiya, the former ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, is.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

What do you think about Kashin Koji's true identity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!