Naruto Reveals English Voice Actor For Kawaki

Kawaki might have started as a member of the nefarious Kara Organization, but he’s found his place as both a ninja of Konoha and the latest addition to the Uzumaki family. Finding his way onto Team 7 alongside Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada Uchiha, the former Vessel is looking to make up for the sins of the organization that was responsible for his abilities and it seems that the English voice actor for the newest ninja of the franchise has been revealed.

While the anime is exploring original content that sees Team 7 taking to the seas to help a beguiled island from a terrifying threat, the manga has continued the battle against Kara and placed Kawaki front and center in the new battle against Jigen’s protege, Code. With Boruto being overtaken by Momoshiki, Kawaki has stepped up to the plate and revealed that his ability to master Karma might not be completely done with. Though the upcoming English Dub has yet to reveal if it will be airing on Toonami, as countless episodes of Naruto have done in the past, said installments are continuing thanks to physical and digital releases.

Voice Actor Michael Schwalbe announced that he will be the one to bring Kawaki to life, with the sequel series set to bring English dubbed episodes of the Vessel Arc and beyond to fans in the West, translating some of the most important moments for the Hidden Leaf Village to date:

https://twitter.com/WhatHeSaidVO/status/1489297635483676672?s=20&t=Wfgej1jrP9pFr5KaLR8zJQ

Michael Schwalbe recently provided the voice of Jolyne Cujoh’s nefarious attorney in the English Dub of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, while previously providing voices for the likes of Transformers: War For Cybertron and Devil May Cry 5.

One of the main differences between the anime and the manga, when it comes to Kawaki specifically, is that the former Vessel was given the opportunity to become an official member of the Hidden Leaf Village, proving himself in battle and joining the Uzumaki family as well. With Kawaki joining Team 7 for an upcoming infiltration mission, it will be interesting to see if the latest addition to the Uzumaki Clan is given the opportunity to become official in the pages of the manga as well.

What do you think of the English voice actor for Kawaki?