Artist Gives Naruto’s Hokage Design a Much-Needed Makeover

These days, Boruto is carrying on the legacy of the Hidden Leaf, and the sequel has been met with mixed praise. While its manga continues to wow, the anime confused fans with some of its designs, but no one got more hate than Naruto Uzumaki. The Hero of the Leaf is sitting cushy as the Hokage, but fans were not a huge fans of his middle age design.

Well, it seems that anger was enough to prompt one fan into action. Taking to Twitter, an artist known as Sakura Thee Stallion gave the Hokage a makeover, and it was done to give Naruto the glow up he deserves.

“I edited a screencap of Hokage Naruto so he doesn’t look ugly,” the artist wrote.

i edited a screencap of hokage naruto so he doesn’t look ugly pic.twitter.com/XxvFrC5oaX — sakura thee stallion (@uzumakiwhore) November 14, 2019

As you can see above, the screenshot has had some extensive work done to it. The base image was taken from an episode where Naruto is seen sitting at his desk. The hero is then given a major hair do-over. While it keeps its usual shape, Naruto has more hair like his father and it comes further down his face. As for his chin, a jawline returns in this makeover that would make every lady in the Hidden Leaf swoon.

A few other details are added to this makeover. For one, his eyes are made a bit more narrow to give them life. Finally, a bit of tailoring is done to Naruto’s eyebrows to make them better arched, and fans know that expressive brow will come in handy. After all, Boruto is a bit of a handful, and how better can you convey disappointment than we a scrunched-up brow?

Since Boruto got underway on TV, the series has yet to give Naruto any major redesigns, but fans like Sakura Thee Stallion are hopeful. For now, they will have to take Naruto as he is and leave the design Changs to Boruto.

