Naruto Hypes Jump Festa With Cool Makeover Ahead of Anime Return

Naruto is planning to have a huge showcase during Jump Festa 2027 later this year, and the franchise is gearing up for the event with a cool makeover getting the characters ready for the anime and manga’s big comeback. Naruto is in the midst of a huge new endeavor where they will be releasing all sorts of new manga, anime, video game, and even trading card game projects over the next few years. But there’s still much more to show from everything now in the works.

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Following an appearance at New York Comic Con 2026 earlier this month, the Naruto franchise confirmed that it would be making its return as part of the Jump Festa 2027 line up this December with more information on all of their newly announced projects. To help get ready for the kinds of updates we’ll see on the way, AMNIBUS has dropped a new visual for their line of merchandise for the event with some cool new makeovers for the Naruto: Shippuden crew.

Naruto Teases Big Reveals for Jump Festa 2027

Courtesy of Shueisha / AMNIBUS

Shueisha’s next annual Jump Festa event has been confirmed to take place in Japan over the December 19-20 weekend. The full schedule of showcases has been revealed as well, and they have confirmed all of the titles that will have something to showcase for their respective anime and manga releases. These include Naruto as part of the line up, and thankfully the franchise has already confirmed some of the updates that they will be offering for the event itself.

During the New York Comic Con 2026 weekend, the Naruto franchise gave fans the first look at Project Rasengan, a new endeavor that goes up through 2029 with a slate of new anime, manga, and video game releases coming over the next few years. They have revealed that they will be updating fans further on the previously announced projects as part of Jump Festa 2027, but have yet to reveal the extent of the kinds of updates they will have on offer for the event itself. But they’re going to be big projects either way.

Naruto Manga & Anime to Return With New Releases

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One of the big updates confirmed for the Naruto franchise is a brand new manga from original series creator Masashi Kishimoto himself. Naruto Shadow Rising is a new story taking place after the events of the original Naruto series, and before the events of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. It’s yet to be revealed how many chapters it’s going to be running for, nor the extent of the project itself, but there will be more information about it revealed during the Jump Festa 2027 panel.

The Naruto anime is set to return with new episodes as well. Following its original announcement in 2023, Naruto has a new revival anime currently on the way, but it’s actually a surprise crossover with another Shonen Jump legendary hero. Naruto x Ninku is an official crossover with Koji Kiriyama’s Ninku, and will feature four episodes with a story from the two creators themselves. No release date or window has been announced, but we’ll get an update on it during Jump Festa 2027 as well.

What are you hoping to see Naruto reveal during Jump Festa 2027 this December? What updates are you hoping to get? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!