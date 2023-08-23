Naruto Kickstarts Himawari’s Training With Boruto Timeskip

Boruto has left the days of “Naruto Next Generations” in the past as Two Blue Vortex has started in the pages of the shonen franchise’s manga. Taking place four years in the future from where we had left Boruto Uzumaki, the ninja world is a very different place thanks to Eida’s powers. With the Hidden Leaf Village believing Naruto and Hinata are dead, and blaming Boruto for their deaths, it would seem that Himawari is stepping things up despite her family being shattered in the borders of Konoha.

Warning. If you have yet to read the first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Things have become very different for Konoha in this new manga chapter, as Kawaki is now dead set on ending Boruto’s life and has the full force of the Hidden Leaf behind him. While the young Uzumaki does have some unexpected allies in the form of Sarada and Sasuke Uchiha, he is going to need some serious back-up when it comes to fighting against his former allies. Luckily, his sister Himawari doesn’t appear to hold the hatred in her heart that many other Konoha residents do.

Himawari’s Training Begins

Now that Shikamaru has become the eighth Hokage, the shadow-wielding ninja is still trying to make things run smoothly in the Hidden Leaf. Boruto might be on the run, but ninjas are still trying to sharpen their skills, with Himawari being a prime example. Training alongside Team 10, which includes Shikamaru’s son Shikadai, Himawari breaks down why she is attempting to increase her strength.

“Everyone in Konoha would yell at me for saying this, but I kinda wanna help Boruto you see. I know it sounds wacky but whatever one says about him is totally different from what I remember of him.”

After Shikadai states that Boruto had allegedly killer her mother and father, Himawari remains unfazed, “I don’t think he did. I saw with my own eyes him risking his life to protect my Dad and me. Such a person wouldn’t kill my dad. There has to be some explanation and if that is the case, Boruto’s gotta be in deep trouble. I have this feeling that my Dad is still alive somewhere.”

Do you think Himawari will be able to hit the same heights as her brother and father in the strength department?