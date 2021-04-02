Naruto Reveals the Fallout of Boruto's Karma Possession

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the playing field in the pages of its manga, following the battle between Konoha's strongest ninjas and the head of the Kara Organization, Jigen, but it seems as if there are some serious lasting ramifications that are caused by Boruto's possession of the energy known as Karma. With the Hidden Leaf Village having lost a number of their biggest weapons in defense of Konoha, it's clear that Boruto and the members of Team 7 are going to have to go through some serious hurdles to protect their village and themselves.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 56, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoilers.

With the energy known as Karma flowing through Boruto's body, the power-up comes with a terrifying side effect in that it makes the wielder become a vessel for the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. In the son of the Seventh Hokage's case, Boruto now has to share his body with the villain Momoshiki, who emerged immediately following Jigen's defeat and attempted to destroy Sasuke Uchiha by taking out his eye that gave him the ability to wield power over the Rinnegan. With Momoshiki subsiding, Naruto and Boruto's friends are put into quite a precarious situation.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Konoha has deemed it necessary that Boruto be sidelined, along with Momoshiki and Sarada on Team 7, in fear of Momoshiki popping up once again if the son of Naruto were to use all of his chakra up in battle. Though Boruto is now considered a celebrity, the villain residing inside of his body is gaining more strength as time goes on and presents a clear and present danger to both the son of the seventh as well as every other citizen in Konoha.

Luckily, Boruto isn't going to take his timeout lying down, as he decides that it's time to train alongside Kawaki, as he struggles with both the internal and external threats that are facing his being. With Code taking up the slack as the new head of the Kara Organization, the danger to the ninja world is far from over.

What did you think of this latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.