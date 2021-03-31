Naruto Reveals Boruto's New Celebrity Status

✖

The war between the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and the Kara Organization in the manga has taken a big departure from the events that are currently taking place in the anime's "Vessel Arc", and with the different status quo, it seems as though Boruto has been able to receive newfound celebrity as a result of the latest battle against Jigen. Though the son of the Seventh Hokage might be a celebrity within the Hidden Leaf, the village has lost some of its biggest aces in the hole, which might cause some serious problems down the road for Team 7.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 56, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

As a result of the latest battle with Jigen, Naruto has lost the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox following the death of Kurama and Sasuke Uchiha has lost the power of the Rinnegan along with his eye. Of course, the latter happened because Boruto lost control thanks to the Karma energy that traps the Otsutsuki member, Momoshiki, within his body. With the danger of Karma sidelining Boruto, and Team 7, from going out on any missions, it seems as if the higher-ups of the Hidden Leaf have decided to make the son of Naruto feel better with a new celebrity status.

Boruto has an interview with the media of Konoha, focusing on his role in the battle against Jigen and the Kara Organization, with the populace seeing him as one of the saviors of the village. As the son of Naruto sat atop the Hokage Rock, a few ninjas recognized Boruto and as he waved to them, he realized that his celebrity status might not be as grand as he thought originally. Revealing the Karma symbol on his hand, the Seventh's son quickly hides his hand while realizing that Momoshiki still is a huge risk to the ninja world at large.

As fans following the manga know, Jigen has been eliminated, but the Kara member known as Kara has picked up the slack, vowing revenge against those who murdered his mentor. With Boruto's newfound celebrity being a double-edged sword, it's clear that the franchise is diving into some new territory.

What do you think of Boruto's new status within the Hidden Leaf?