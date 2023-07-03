Naruto's Minato Manga Is Getting Official English Release

Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto is bringing back Naruto Uzumaki's father for a new manga, and the new Minato Namikaze manga has announced it will be getting an official English language release! As part of the celebration for the anime adaptation for Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto manga hitting its milestone 20th Anniversary, the Naruto franchise is going all out in all sorts of ways with new projects bringing it all back. This includes the original creator behind it all returning to the Naruto manga for the first time in quite a while for a brand new story about one of the fan favorite characters.

The celebration for Naruto's 20th Anniversary kicked off with a worldwide poll in which fans voted for their favorite characters, and Naruto's father Minato was ultimately picked as the top character in the series overall. As part of the prize for the winner, Kishimoto is releasing a brand new one-shot all about Minato and Viz Media has announced that this new Minato manga story will be getting a simultaneous English language release as soon as the new story launches in Japan.

A new Naruto one-shot by Masashi Kishimoto is on its way! Centered around Naruto’s dad, Minato, who placed first in the NARUTOP99 worldwide popularity poll, the chapter will release simultaneously with Japan on Shonen Jump! 🍃 pic.twitter.com/1R19feymxY — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2023

How to Read Naruto's New Minato Manga

Titled Naruto Gaiden: Uzu no Naka no Tsumujikaze (with its official English title yet to be announced), the new Minato Namikaze manga one-shot will be 55 pages long and releasing in the July 18th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media will be releasing the digital version in English with their digital Shonen Jump library at the same time the new story releases in Japan, so fans all over the world will be able to check it out at the same time. As detailed by Naruto's official website, Shueisha teases the new Minato one-shot as such:

"The story of Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage), who took first place in the NARUTOP99 worldwide character popularity vote! What kind of ninjutsu did Minato develop?!" With Minato getting this special new one-shot story, it's yet to be revealed whether or not any of the other familiar Naruto series faces will be seen in action just yet. But with its launch coming later this Summer, it won't be too much longer before we get to see this new work from Masashi Kishimoto!

