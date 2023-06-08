Naruto and Sasuke Pair Up in Epic High-End Statues

The Seventh Hokage might not be the star of the latest anime series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but Naruto Uzumaki's legacy in the shonen game cannot be overstated. Creator Masashi Kishimoto set the stage for a rivalry featuring Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha that rocked the ninja world in both Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, While the two ninjas have buried the hatchet in their adult years, two new high-end statues are taking fans back to the days when they were at each others' throats.

Sasuke deciding to leave Konoha at the end of the original Naruto anime set the stage for the various factions that populated Naruto: Shippuden. Leaving behind his friends in an effort to get revenge against his brother for the death of his family and clan, the Uchiha would go on to fight Naruto a few times in the sequel series. During their final battle in Naruto: Shippuden, both ninjas would lose one of their arms as a result of the fight's last moments but would ultimately go on to bury the hatchet. Thanks to the latest arc of the manga, Naruto and Sasuke find themselves in some wild predicaments that many readers ultimately didn't see coming.

Naruto x Sasuke: Early Days

Premium Bandai has released a first look at the two new high-end statues, taking us back to the past iterations of Naruto and Sasuke. The two statues see the Seventh Hokage and the last member of the Uchiha Clan atop the Nine-Tailed Fox and Sasuke's Susanoo respectively. Needless to say, these statues are able to capture the energy of the two popular anime figures.

Currently, Naruto and Sasuke are on hiatus when it comes to both the manga and the anime adaptation. Following the release of the manga's latest chapter, the shonen series took a three-month hiatus that ended on quite a cliffhanger. When it comes to the anime adaptation, Studio Pierrot has yet to reveal when anime fans can expect Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to return. Luckily, this fall will see the release of four new episodes of the original Naruto series, taking fans back to the past to further explore Naruto and Sasuke at a younger age.

What is your favorite anime statue that has been released? Do you think we'll ever see Naruto and Sasuke come to blows again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.