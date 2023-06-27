Naruto Shares First Look at New Minato Manga

Naruto is now in the midst of celebrating its 20th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere, and Naruto is celebrating with the first look at the new Minato Namikaze manga from Naruto's original creator! With Naruto now celebrating its milestone 20th Anniversary, there have been all sorts of cool new projects now in the works as a result. Not only is the anime returning with a new Naruto special in the near future, but the original creator behind it all is returning to the franchise with a new story that had been voted on by fans all around the world.

Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto is returning with his first new Naruto one-shot manga story in many years with a special all about Naruto Uzumaki's father Minato. Following Minato being voted on as the most popular character in the franchise from fans all around the world, the special prize for the character was a new one-shot manga all about them. With this new Minato manga coming to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this July, Naruto has released the first look at the new Minato one-shot. Check it out:

(Photo: Shueisha)

What to Know for Naruto's New Minato Manga

Titled Naruto Gaiden: Uzu no Naka no Tsumujikaze (with its official English title yet to be announced), the new Minato Namikaze manga one-shot will be 55 pages long and releasing in the July 18th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (which funny enough lines up with the 55th Anniversary of Shonen Jump overall). As detailed by Naruto's official website, Shueisha teases the new Minato one-shot as such, "The story of Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage), who took first place in the NARUTOP99 worldwide character popularity vote! What kind of ninjutsu did Minato develop?!"

As for the current state of the Naruto franchise, this new one-shot will be the first new release in quite a while. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel series is now in the midst of a hiatus for both the manga and anime releases. There has yet to be a release window for either the manga or anime's returns, so now is the best time to catch up with everything that has happened in the sequel since the original Naruto manga and anime came to an end.

What are you hoping to see in Naruto's new Minato manga?