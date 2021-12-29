At this point, Naruto has gone through more ninja than fans care to count. The Hidden Leaf has enough of these soldiers to fill a football field, and that isn’t even counting the rest of the Ninja World. From our OG heroes to all of Boruto’s friends, it can be hard keeping each ninja straight, so fans will be happy to hear a new warrior is coming to the anime. And thanks to a special promo, we know a mysterious samurai is ready to join the anime’s roster.

Yes, you heard right! The samurai are making a comeback in Naruto, but this latest warrior is unlike the swordsmen we have met in the past. This time, a new samurai is coming to the screen, and this one doesn’t come complete with armor.

As you can see above, the new swordsmen looks less like a soldier and more like a ronin. With their hair pulled back, the buff samurai looks rugged thanks to a touch of facial hair. The rest of his look fills out with a ragged top as well as arm wraps that go up his elbow. And of course, the mysterious man carried a katana.

This character will debut in “The Rusty Sword” soon, giving Boruto: Naruto Next Generations its first taste of the samurai. But of course, the IP has dealt with this group in the past. The Land of Iron first introduced the samurai during the last Great Ninja War. Even the Third Tsuchikage said it would be reckless for any ninja to attack the samurai given their incredible training. And now, it seems fans are going to meet their first swordsman who has left the samurai code in their past.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this samurai filler will play out. It has been some time since the swordsmen were seen in Naruto, but the Land of Iron has its own fans from back in the day. And if we are lucky, this new Boruto filler will give our mysterious fighter a chance to show off his swordsmanship!

What do you make of this new Naruto samurai? Would you like the Land of Iron to have its army explored a bit more? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.