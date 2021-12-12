Naruto Reveals First Details for Next Boruto Opening and Ending Themes

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared new details about the anime’s next opening and ending themes! The series has been slowly making its way through original content for the anime following the Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the Kawaki saga, but now that the anime is going to be quite distant from those events pretty soon, it’s going to need a new coat of paint to get a head start on the new year. The series will be doing just that as now fans have been clued in on the first new opening and ending themes for the anime in 2022.

The newest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed that the first set of opening and ending themes for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in 2022 will feature an opening performed by FLOW, and a new ending theme performed by Anly. Unfortunately these first details don’t reveal the title of either song, nor do they confirm which episode will feature the new theme songs, but it has been announced that the new themes will premiere in January 2022. Here’s the announcement from FLOW’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/FLOW_official/status/1470045789267365888?s=20

This will mark the tenth opening theme sequence and 19th ending theme sequence for the anime overall. The newest opening theme for the series has undergone a number of changes since it first debuted at the start of the Otsutsuki Awakening saga, but now that the anime is moving far beyond it, the new opening is going to need to shake things up. Unfortunately for fans, most of these openings are stylized looks at what’s to come yet don’t exactly align with future events. But because this new theme will be with the anime’s original content, that likely won’t be an issue.

The anime will be moving into quite the uncertain 2022 as the manga still has yet to advance that far into its current Code focused arc. This means it’s going to be even longer before the anime returns to the manga’s events. So while these new opening and ending themes are going to be a great shake up for the anime, it’s also going to mark quite a while before there’s “canonical” materials. But what do you think? Excited to see Boruto get a new set of opening and ending themes soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!