Naruto Finally Makes Major Boruto Anime Moment Canon

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations helped to cement a major moment from the anime into the manga series’ canon with the newest chapter of the series! As the clash with Code continues to evolve in uncertain ways as both Boruto and Kawaki struggle against the former Kara member, the previous chapter of the series revealed that Boruto seemed to have more control over his Karma mark despite his body being neatly complete in terms of his Otsutsuki transformation. But the newest chapter of the series pulls the rug out with an unfortunate swerve that sees Momoshiki take over his body once again.

Boruto had unleashed the full power of his Karma mark because he and Kawaki were struggling to deal any kind of real damage to Code, and even less so than hoped thanks to Code’s own Karma powers. But with the newest chapter of the series, things took a big turn for the worst as Momoshiki takes control again. He then unleashes a new kind of Rasengan ability, and while there are some slight differences from the version of it seen in the anime, it certainly makes the anime’s original Compression Rasengan now an official part of the canon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime had introduced the Compression Rasengan as something Boruto could use to break through the anime’s original Kara member, Deepa’s tough outer exterior. It came with some major risks and backlash against Boruto’s body, but it’s a much tighter version of the Rasengan that deals much more damage. Momoshiki uses a version of this when taking over Boruto’s body in Chapter 65, but gathers it within his fingers before ultimately firing it as the “Rasendan” or bullet version of the technique.

This variant has some major differences to the Compression Rasengan, but the base properties are the same. So now when the anime eventually gets to this point, Momoshiki’s take on the technique will be informed by Boruto’s own previous training. This also raises the question of whether or not it could work the other way around as the Rasendan looks to be a deadly technique, but also one that Boruto could really stand to have as part of his arsenal as his fights get even more intense.

What do you think? Is the Rasendan a close enough version of the Compression Rasengan? Does this make the anime’s official canon questionable when compared to how it incorporates the manga’s material? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!