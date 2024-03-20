Naruto Cosplay Goes All Out With Sage Mode

Naruto is getting ready for a huge future, and one awesome Naruto Uzumaki cosplay is going all out with Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto manga took over the world last year with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of its anime adaptation's initial premiere. The franchise not only returned for a brand new story from Kishimoto himself all about Naruto's parents, but it's currently working on a new anime featuring a new mission rom the Team 7 line up seen in the anime's first season. But now it's time to look ahead to what's next.

As fans get ready for the future of the Naruto franchise, it's also a great time to look back at some of the biggest moments and forms from the anime and manga's run. Sage Mode Naruto didn't really get a ton of time in the spotlight before Naruto started layering it with other abilities, but it had a massive impact with the time we've seen it in action. It was a rather cool form for him to take too, and it's this coolness that's being tapped into in a great way with awesome cosplay from artist yaizaperezs on TikTok! Check it out:

What's Next for Naruto?

Naruto's original anime series is currently in the works on a big comeback for the first incarnation of the series before the Shippuden time skip. This is a special four episode long revival featuring Naruto and Team 7 going on a new mission never seen before. It was originally scheduled to release some time last Fall in time for the anime's 20th anniversary celebration, but was unfortunately delayed until an indeterminate date in the future. It's yet to be announced when this new anime will premiere.

That's not all, however, as it also has been announced that Naruto is now in the works on a live-action movie. It will be written and directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, who will also co-produce alongside Jeyun Munford for Hisako, and Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions. It has even gotten the blessing of original Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto, so it's starting off on the right foot. A release date has not been announced as of the time of this publication either.

Where does Naruto's Sage Mode rank among your favorite of his forms? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!