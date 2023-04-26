Naruto Shows How Much Sasuke Believes in Sarada

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shaken things up for Boruto Uzumaki in a terrible way with the Boruto manga's newest chapter, but it also showed just how much Sasuke Uchiha believes in his daughter Sarada and willing to do for her without questioning it! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations previously ended its anime run earlier this year, and now the Boruto manga has announced it will be taking a hiatus for the next few months while the team gets ready for the next major arc of the series. That means the newest Boruto chapter had some major things to set up for what's to come.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is finally getting ready for the time skip that was teased at the very beginning of the Naruto sequel series, but it made a major twist in the reveal that Eida's powers made it to where the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village believes Kawaki to be Naruto's real son and Boruto the one who had attacked and killed Naruto as a result of the chaos that's been happening lately. But Boruto's gotten some crucial help from Sarada.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happens to Naruto in Boruto?

It was previously revealed that both Sarada and Sumire were able to escape from Eida's powers, and so they are the only two that remember the previous reality. Unfortunately, Boruto Chapter 80 confirms that Sasuke was not able to escape this fate and thus his memories were rewritten to believe that Kawaki was Naruto's true son as well. But when Sarada approaches Sasuke crying about how he needs to help Boruto, he decides to believe in her and help Boruto escape from the Hidden Leaf Village.

Sasuke explains that while his memories are of Kawaki being Naruto's son and doing all of the things Boruto has done thus far, he decided to help Boruto based solely on the fact that Sarada asked him to do so. He might not believe in Boruto, but his trust in his daughter is so strong that he's also willing to become an enemy of the Hidden Leaf Village just because his daughter pleaded for him to do it. Although he might be making a mistake, he trusts in Sarada to the point where he's willing to gamble everything on it.

Fans know this is the right move, so thankfully it's what Sasuke decides to do. Now it's just a matter of seeing how Sasuke's assistance from this point on helps Boruto face against Kawaki in the future.