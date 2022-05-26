Naruto Promo Teases the Climax of Boruto's Current Arc

✖

While Boruto and Team 7 have been struggling against the Kara Organization and its new leadership in the form of Code, the right-hand man to the now-deceased Jigen, the anime series is diving into territory that is surprisingly seeing far more death thrown at the young ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village. With the likes of Kagura and Hebiichigo meeting their ends during the current arc of the television series, it seems as though future episode titles are hinting at the conclusion of the latest story that sees Boruto and company going through some serious heartbreak within the Land of Waves.

"Filler", aka stories that only take place in the anime series and never happened in the manga, has always been a part of Naruto's anime, with hundreds of episodes being dedicated to telling original stories for the ninjas of Konoha. While the installments can be a mixed bag, the recent adventure of Team 7 in the Land of Waves has been quite emotional with both Boruto Uzumaki and Metal Lee being hit the hardest by the loss of Kagura and Hebiichigo, despite the fact that they have yet to make appearances in the manga proper at this point.

The titles for the next few installments of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations don't definitively confirm that the current arc is about to end, but the title of Episode 254, "Troublesome Homework", certainly leads credence to the idea that Team 7's current mission is about to come to a close following some significant losses:

Episode 253: Incompatible Feelings

Episode 254: Vortex of Revenge

Episode 254: Troublesome Homework

As it stands, the anime adaptation hasn't made any hints as to when the television series will dive back into the story currently taking place in the manga, though the show played some serious catch-up in telling the tale of Jigen and Kurama's deaths. It might be quite some time before we see the battle against Code return to the anime adaptation but that isn't stopping the series from delivering some "filler" that can find its own way to be quite emotional when it needs to be.

Do you think the current arc will strike down any additional allies of Konoha before it draws to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.

Via Abdul_S17