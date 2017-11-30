This Savage ‘Naruto’ Fan-Art Sees Sakura Put Sasuke In His Place

In the world of anime, there are few ships as prolific at the one between Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. Masashi Kishimoto brought the couple together despite the odds by the time Naruto ended, but there were lots of fans who wanted Sakura to tell her childhood crush bye-bye.

Now, one fan has helped Sakura do just that, and the artwork she created to make her point is low-key savage.

Over on Twitter, artist Alexis Moore shared a piece of fan-art she did of Naruto that mixes revenge with classical art. The piece, which can be seen below, inserts Sasuke and Sakura into “Judith Beheading Holofernes” by Caravaggio. The Uchiha finds himself being murdered by his former teammate, and Ino can be seen observing the scene from the side.

judith beheading holofernes. caravaggio. 1602. i’m SO happy to finally finish this!! pic.twitter.com/gvweiPtG1M — ✨alexis moore✨ (@alexisparade) November 29, 2017

As you might expect, the fan-art is creating all sorts of buzz online. Whether you love or hate Sasuke, fans cannot deny the Uchiha was a rather big brat growing up. The ninja only got worse once he went rogue and joined Orochimaru with the hopes of killing his older brother. Sasuke went so far as to attack his former teammates with lethal force when they encounter each other after his desertion.

And, well – this piece of fan-art lets Sakura show just how she felt about Sasuke and his betrayal.

If you are a fan of the piece, then you can buy a print of it from Moore online. The artist has the piece available for purchase on Etsy here. You can buy a 17×11″ print for just $15, and the artist’s store has other anime-friendly artwork available for purchase as well.

Do you wish Sakura had been able to give Sasuke a taste of his own medicine before Naruto ended? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!