This Epic Naruto Shippuden Bust Can Be Yours for $1400

Naruto Uzumaki really is that guy. In the world of anime, there are few shonen heroes more popular this ninja. Artist Masashi Kishimoto kept Naruto on top for well over a decade as he put his heroes through their paces. And now, the Hidden Leaf's strongest ninja is getting a $1400 bust.

Yes, you read that right. Entertainment Earth is accepting pre-orders for a 1:1 scale bust of Naruto. The figure shows the hero in his Six Paths Sage Mode as fans saw in the anime. Limited to 300 pieces, this Toynami bust will cost fans $1399 to start before shipping and taxes.

"Gifted to Naruto after a near-death encounter in the Fourth Great Ninja War, the Six Paths Senjutsu significantly enhances his abilities and allows him to utilize new techniques. Combined with the heightened state of his Sage Mode, Naruto gains a more powerful grasp of chakra and the ability to comprehend all universal things. No power comes close to Six Paths Sage Mode, helping Naruto to become known as the strongest Hokage to ever live," the bust's product description reads.

"Over twenty years ago, the first chapter of Masashi Kishimoto's ninja epic was published in Weekly Shonen Jump. Since then, Naruto has grown into one of the best-selling manga and anime of all time. To commemorate the world's most popular ninja and its legions of fans, Toynami is proud to present the Naruto Six Paths Sage Mode 1:1 Scale Bust. Made of polystone, this 24-inch tall bust is limited to 300 pieces."

Obviously, $1400 is a lot of money, but there are most definitely fans out there willing to shell out for Naruto. The ninja's Six Paths form was a favorite with fans after it debuted, and it only got better when Naruto combined it with his Sage Mode. Now, this life-size bust is ready to bring Naruto's brightest form to the real world. Just, don't expect the ninja to whip out any godly jutsus in your living room once he ships out this October.

In fact, Naruto fans shouldn't expect the hero to whip out any wild attacks anytime soon. Earlier this year, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought the first part of its anime to a close. The show will return at some point under Studio Pierrot, but it is waiting for the manga to roll out more content for adaptation. The Boruto manga is released monthly at this point, and its latest plot twist turned Naruto's son into a fugitive after the Hokage went missing in a pocket dimension.

