Naruto Goes Back to the Beginning With Special Manga Promo: Watch

The Naruto franchise is currently in the middle of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere overseas, and it has resulted in a cool new promo honoring both the Naruto anime and manga releases that takes it all the way back to the beginning! Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel officially wrapped up the first half of its run with the newest episode airing overseas, and it has gotten fans excited about the future of the anime franchise considering that the manga has been setting the stage to revisit the flash forward that kicked off the sequel overall.

But none of that would have happened without Masashi Kishimoto kicking off Naruto's run decades ago. The Naruto manga quickly became a massive success around the world thanks to fans quickly falling in love with the main hero at the center of it all, Naruto Uzumaki, and the franchise has changed in significant ways ever since then. Now Shonen Jump is celebrating the Naruto manga will a cool new promo combining the power of the manga with one of the anime's best opening themes. Check it out below:

How to Watch and Read Boruto

Although it has been quite a while since Naruto was at the peak of its run, the Boruto manga is continuing that success to a whole new level. You can keep up with Boruto's manga run with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (with the three most recent chapters being available for free). Now is the perfect time to jump into the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime sequel too with its currently on pause until it returns for Part 2, and you can find all of the episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

As for what to expect from the Naruto anime sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Crunchyroll teases the anime as such, "As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one. Now a generation of prodigy like Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, are challenged living under their parents' shadow. The shinobi life has changed and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues and a new chapter of ninja begins!"

How do you feel about the Naruto manga after all these years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!