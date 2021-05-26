Naruto Cosplay Revisits Itachi's Classic Akatsuki Look

✖

Naruto has been around for decades at this point, and most fans were quick to turn their attention to the Uchiha clan. After all, Sasuke is still a major part of the franchise, but it didn't take long for his older brother to mess up things. Itachi Uchiha went on to have one of the most complex arcs in all of Naruto, and now one fan is honoring the anime icon with a cosplay of their own.

The look comes from Instagram as the user franluitz gave a special take on Itachi. The Uchiha is shown in his standard Akatsuki gear including his hat. And as you can see below, the piece is pretty much identical to what you would see in the anime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fran luitz - Cosplay|Cosmaker (@franluitz)

As the Naruto cosplay shows, Itachi is dressed in his black-and-red robes which have the Akatsuki clouds on them. As for the rest of the ensemble, it comes together with Itachi's simple necklace and mesh undershirt. The look pairs with the ninja's long bangs and Sharingan contact lenses. And of course, it is impossible to overlook the rogue ninja's hat.

This look was first seen in Naruto back when Team 7 was still operating as usual. Itachi made his way into the Hidden Leaf with his partner Kisame at his side. It was there Kakashi and several jounin fought the pair as they searched for Naruto. And before this mini-arc ended, Sasuke was reunited with his older brother in the most traumatic way possible.

Clearly, franluitz put some serious effort into this piece, and we're here to show them all the love. If you want to check out more of their looks, you can find them on Instagram here. And for more Naruto cosplay, you can check out the links below:

What do you think of this Itachi look? Which other Naruto characters should they tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.