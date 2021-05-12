Naruto Cosplay Unlocks Fem Sasuke's Smooth Style

✖

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the strongest ninja to ever come from the Hidden Leaf, and he spends his time these days atoning for his past. Of course, fans are still split over the heir given his dark past, but the Naruto fandom tends to lift Sasuke up most days. And now, one fan has given the Uchiha an impressive fem cosplay that celebrates his smooth style.

Over on Instagram, the work was put in by the user miyu_ameya. The cosplayer, who has done several looks from Naruto before, felt it was time to pay tribute to the surliest Uchiha there is.

"Saskeeeeee!!!! insert Naruto‘s voice," the fan captioned the cosplay. "Please excuse my b*tch face on the left but I‘d imagine him to have this face 24/7 as a female."

As you can see above, the fem cosplay rocks an updo that would make Ariana Grande sing her praises. The Naruto look transforms Sasuke's choppy hair into a sleek ponytail with swept bangs. The look also gives Sasuke a dramatic makeover with bold eyeliner and shimmery makeup.

Of course, most of the ninja's outfit remains the same here, but some minor adjustments were made. You can see Sasuke is rocking an undershirt in this fem look for modesty, and their purple belt is higher up on the waist. All in all, this gender-swapped cosplay gives a faithful take on Sasuke while modernizing the hero's fashion sense. And if Sakura got a peek at this Naruto makeover, well - we still think she'd be into the Uchiha heir!

If you want to find more cosplays from miyu_ameya, their Instagram can be found here.

What do you think of this take on Sasuke Uchiha? Where does this look rank on your list of favorite Naruto cosplays? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.