Naruto Cosplay Taps into Tsunade's Power

One Naruto cosplay has truly tapped into Tsunade's power! Through the Naruto franchise's extended run thus far, there have been many memorable characters and personalities that have drawn the eyes of fans around the world. This was especially the case for Tsunade, who was introduced as one of the three most powerful shinobi from the Hidden Leaf Village that also had a deep connection with its past. Due to this connection with the Hidden Leaf and the other two members of the Sannin, Jiraiya and Orochimaru, Tsunade continued to be one of the most compelling characters to see in action.

Not only did Tsunade have the wealth of experience one would expect from such a significant player in the series overall, but she also was the kind of powerhouse someone would expect from one touted as one of the three strongest shinobi in history. Although her fighting days seem to be done in the world of its sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, many are still holding out hope to see her in action again someday. It's this blend of surprising power and charisma that artist @soryu_geggy_cosplay was able to tap into perfectly through cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugenia Haruno Bellomia (@soryu_geggy_cosplay)

Tsunade was one of the coolest characters to see in action during the course of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, and to this day the franchise has been unable to top such a massive debut. Serving as the fifth Hokage for a stint, now she's gone further into the background due to her retirement from action overall. But as we have seen with other fighters in the past, just cause she's retired does not mean she's completely out of the picture.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first opened with a look at the ruins of a destroyed Hidden Leaf Village, and something cataclysmic like that would certainly mean it would be an all hands on deck situation. Considering some of the recent developments for Naruto and Sasuke in the recent chapters of the manga, they're going to need as much help as they could get. Maybe this would even mean some more help from Tsunade?

But what do you think? Would you want to see Tsunade play a role in the series again someday? Do you think she'd even be capable of fighting like she did before? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!