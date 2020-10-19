Naruto Unleashes New Watch Collection with CITIZEN

✖

Naruto inspired a wave of fighter dreamer years ago, and it continues to wow fans new and old to this day. The series is one of the most enduring in all of anime, and it has fans all over the world. Now, fans will be able to take Naruto with them on the go thanks to a new watch series made in tandem with CITIZEN WATCH.

The news came from the jewelry brand earlier this month as pre-orders for the collection are live. The limited collaboration will set our four different watches based on Naruto, and you can guess which characters were used as inspiration. Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi were used by CITIZEN for this luxury series.

(Photo: CITIZEN)

According to the company, each watch will retail for just over $330 USD before taxes and shipping. They are slated to roll out to fans who pre-ordered as soon as November 19. Each watch features various icons from the Naruto franchise, and they are color coded to their respective ninja. For instance, Naruto's watch as an orange inner ring while Sakura's watch as a rose gold casing.

As you can see up above, the watches are certainly nice ones that will keep Naruto fans satisfied. Each will come with a limited-edition Naruto case and matching drawstring bag inspired by Team 7. At this time, there is no word on how many watches are being made for the run, so fans will want to pre-order their favorite timepiece as soon as possible.

And if more are on the way? Well, I've got a few suggestions for them. I am surely not the only one who wants a Gaara watch, but a piece inspired by the Fourth Homage would do as well!

What do you think about this Naruto collection? Would you be willing to rock any of these pieces? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll