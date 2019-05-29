Naruto Makes A Surprise Appearance At One Fan’s Piano Lesson

Naruto is a series that really found the best routes to pull at audiences’ heart strings. Whether it was through the death of a beloved character like Jiraiya, or simply a retelling of Naruto’s lonely past, growing up without his parents as a pariah in the village of Konoha. One fan was surprised recently to find that his piano teacher had given him a familiar “ninja theme” to practice that recalled the depressing moments of the series itself.

“Sadness and Sorrow” by Toshio Masuda became one of the most popular instrumental themes coming out of the Naruto series, as well as Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Played during the deaths of Zabuza and Haku to start, the theme would always manage to work to not leave a dry eye in the house when the heart rending emotional moments were taking place.

This Reddit User found himself amazed at the fact that his piano teacher had chosen this song for him to practice, knowing next to nothing about the series itself, so he felt inclined to share:

“Sadness and Sorrow” is a masterpiece when all is said and done. By combining several musical instruments such as the piano, flutes, and others to have audiences experience a sense of Japan’s culture and history, it plays perfectly with some of the “heavier” moments to be found in the Naruto series.

Toshio Masuda is no stranger to working on the musical scores of anime, with Naruto being just one in a long line of series that he had a hand in. Excel Saga, Fatal Fury, Ghost Hunt, and Jubei Chan are but a few of the soundtracks that Toshio brought to life. If nothing else, we can tell you that we’ll be closely following the composer’s career as he moves forward.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.