Naruto Creator Celebrates Kurama in Cute New Sketch

If there is one thing Naruto fans love, it is attention from Masashi Kishimoto. The series creator has been in and out of retirement since the main Naruto series closed, but he's been busy as of late. With Boruto entering its second half, the Naruto IP has a lot on its hands, and Kishimoto is overseeing it all. And now, the artist has wound up fans with a special tribute to the Nine-Tailed Fox.

As you can see below, some new art from Kishimoto has gone live, and it is nothing short of adorable. The artwork focuses on a young Naruto shortly after graduating from the Academy, and he's joined by a tiny version of Kurama.

Yes, the little fox here is none other than the Kyuubi sealed within Naruto. The young kit almost blends in with Naruto as the boy's orange jumpsuit aligns with his coat. However, is is easy to separate the two once you notice Naruto is cuddling Kurama in his lap.

This new sketch by Kishimoto has the Naruto fandom in awe, and the story behind the artwork is just as touching. The art was done by Kishimoto to bolster publicity for UNESCO. The World Heritage Foundation has teamed with manga artists in the past to assist fundraising campaigns, so Kishimoto has joined the club. And if that means getting more art from the series creator, Naruto fans are all for it.

