Naruto Creator Reveals New Artwork for Special Anniversary

If you have been sticking with the story of the Hidden Leaf Village since its inception, you have experienced three major arcs in the forms of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the arrival of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the latest series in the shonen story, the son of the Seventh finds himself struggling with a world flipped upside down. While creator Masashi Kishimoto might no longer be drawing the manga, he continues to be a valuable part of the franchise and has recently dropped new art of the series’ protagonist.

While things have never looked more dire for Boruto Uzumaki, he can no longer rely on his father for backup thanks to the influence of Eida and the actions of Kawaki. Naruto Uzumaki and his beloved Hinata have been locked away by Kawaki’s abilities to access the limbo-like reality that he gained access to thanks to his former status as a vessel for Jigen and the Kara Organization. Thanks to Eida’s powers, the ninja world believes that Boruto was responsible for killing his parents, even though they are both still alive in a state of paralysis. As Kawaki aims to eliminate all traces of the Otsusuki from the world, Boruto is on the top of his list.

A Naruto Anniversary

To help celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jump Books, Masashi Kishimoto once again took anime fans back to the early days of Konoha. When the Naruto series first premiered, manga readers were introduced to the future Seventh Hokage who was struggling with his place in the Hidden Leaf. Following many years of adventures, Naruto Uzumaki was eventually able to achieve his goals but has dealt with some wild challenges as both the village’s leader and as a father.

Originally, four new episodes of the original Naruto series were slated to arrive earlier this month, but Studio Pierrot delayed the release indefinitely to work on the animation. With the animation studio working on the likes of Bleach and Black Clover, it has a lot on its plate. When the ninja shonen franchise does return, there are more than a few big events that will rock the anime world once brought to the small screen.

