New Naruto Poster Celebrates the Young Hero's Birthday

There is no denying Naruto Uzumaki's rough past. We know the ninja as the Hero of the Hidden Leaf, but the blonde was not always seen so kindly. As a kid, the orphaned boy had the roughest of childhoods, and it was only thanks to a few special people that Naruto came out better for the treatment. Now, the Naruto anime is celebrating one of those special people, and it comes courtesy of a new birthday tribute.

After all, October 10th marks Naruto's birthday, and it is a big deal in canon. Much of Naruto's life was spent hiding from the date as it marked the Nine-Tail Fox's attack on the Hidden Leaf. The boy's birthday was marked by a few growing up, but that all changed when Iruka came into the picture. So of course, the anime chose to highlight the ninja in this emotional new poster.

As you can see above, the poster shows Iruka sitting with Naruto at Ichiraku Ramen, and he looks terribly fond. Iruka is dressed down in his base uniform, and he appears to have gotten Naruto a grand birthday present. You know, something that isn't just ramen.

Naruto is a kid in this poster, and he looks all too happy to have a gift of his own. The smile Naruto is giving is blinding, and there is no denying how good joy looks on the boy. Dressed in his iconic orange trousers, Naruto seems happy about his birthday for once here, and we have Iruka's celebration to thank.

For much of his life, Naruto grew up without the love of a father, but Iruka helped fill that hole for the boy as a kid. From his days in the Academy to his time as the Homage, Iruka has been with Naruto every step of the way. There is no one better for Naruto to celebrate his birthday with, and this adorable new poster proves as much.

If you aren't familiar with Naruto's triumphant tale, you can always check out the hit shonen series. Naruto is available to read on the Shonen Jump app and the Manga Plus service. So for more information on Masashi Kishimoto's hit story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

