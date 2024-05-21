Walker Cancelled by The CW After Four Seasons

It is the end of the ride for Walker. On Tuesday, The CW cancelled the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker after four seasons on the network. The series' fourth season is currently airing with its season — now series — finale set to air on June 26th. It had previously been reported that an announcement of Walker's fate was imminent as there were reports that sets for the series, which was one of The CW's most watched, were being dismantled.

"We wanted to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," The CW said in a statement (via Deadline). "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

Padalecki also took to social media to share the news of Walker's cancellation, sharing gratitude for not only everyone who worked on the series but for the fans as well.

"Howdy y'all. It is with a heavy. hart that I share this news with you. Walker will not be airing on CW for a fifth season. It's a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful," he wrote. "Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn't a 'place'; it's a relationship."

He continued, "'Places' can be lost. 'Relationships' can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again."

The Fate of Two Other CW Shows Remains Up in The Air

Walker is just one of a few scripted series that remain on The CW — another of the network's popular series, Superman & Lois, has already been cancelled with its final season set to air in the fall. Two other remaining series, All American and All American: Homecoming, have not yet been renewed.

Additionally, Walker's cancellation also means that there will be no closure for Walker: Independence, either. The prequel series was cancelled after just one season in 2023, though Walker showrunner Anna Fricke said earlier this year that they hadn't ruled out the possibility of resolving Abby Walker's story from Independence in future seasons of Walker. That clearly will not happen now.

"We couldn't get into that this season because that's sort of a delicate thing, because it was a whole separate show," Fricke "said previously. But that was, obviously, a story that we really wanted to tell and keep telling, and we got very invested in the history of those characters. So that's always a possibility in the future."

What is Season 4 of Walker About?

Here's how The CW describes Season 4 of Walker: "It's a season of change for Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) as his children flee the nest, a relationship with Geri (Odette Annable) takes hold, and turmoil finds the Texas Ranger. But as Walker struggles to accept this new future, a gruesome serial killer from the past threatens to upend his life – and the lives of those he loves. Against her better judgement, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) helps Walker hide the investigation from Captain James (Coby Bell), but stumbles into a romantic entanglement in the process. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) find themselves on a dangerous journey to uncover mysteries of the Walker family's long-forgotten past..."

Walker airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CW.