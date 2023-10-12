Viral Naruto Cosplay Channels Itachi's Dark Side

Itachi Uchiha really is that man. Since we first met the ninja in Naruto, the mysterious guy has been a focus for fans. From his past to his power, Itachi is one of the few fighters in Naruto you don't step too easily. Now, one cosplayer has proven Itachi's weight by gifting the ninja an impressive makeover.

As you can see below, the user ItsLaniCos decided to give their take on Itachi. The cosplay, who has done several anime looks in the past, has drummed up attention for their take on Itachi. After all, they bring the man to life with his Akatsuki digs, and that is never a bad look on Itachi.

From his ninja's hair to their outfit, this Naruto cosplay is spot on to the anime. Lani brings an almost playful vibe to Itachi, and that is definitely a treat for fans. In the Naruto anime, the Uchiha prodigy was so often seen as a serious fighter wise beyond his years. Even when Itachi was a rogue ninja, there was a gravity to him, but this fun cosplay shows a new side of the fighter.

If you want to see more cosplays from Lani, you can find their page on TikTok here. As for Itachi, well – we have already seen his story play out in the pages of Naruto. Masashi Kishimoto wrapped his main series years ago, and you can find it online through the Shonen Jump app. So for more information about Naruto, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

