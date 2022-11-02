Go Inside Neon Genesis Evangelion With This Real-Life EVA Unit

Neon Genesis Evangelion remains one of the most iconic anime series to date, and of course, that means its EVA Units are known the world over. After all, the mecha suits helped usher in a new era of sci-fi, and they continue to inspire fans to this day. Of course, that is why fans were thrilled when a park in Japan announced it was going to bring an EVA Unit to life, and a new vlog has gone live showcasing what all the attraction has to offer.

For those who don't know, the "real" EVA Unit is located in Japan around Kyoto. The attraction is located at Kyoto Studio Park, and the EVA Unit is built from the torso up. The machine appears to be coming out of the ground thanks to the vat of LCL it is sitting in. And with one palm reaching out, fans can snap a photo in the hand of the EVA Unit for an epic picture.

What to Know About the Evangelion Attraction

At nearly 50 feet tall, this EVA Unit is an absolute unit, to be honest. The figure's head alone is over 20 feet tall, and fans can enter the suit as you would expect. Once inside, fans are given an entry card that allows them to take tests by NERV to see whether they're compatible with the EVA Unit. After all, you never know when an Angel might attack, and this mecha will be ready to fight so long as it has a pilot to man it.

READ MORE: Godzilla x Evangelion Event Reveals the Series Are Connected | Neon Genesis Evangelion Studio Raise Eyebrows With New Job Listings | Spy x Family Meets Evangelion in This Terrifying Mash-Up

As you go through the mecha, a series of tests will be given before fans learn their synch rate at the tour's end. The rate you receive is randomized, and though it is rare, you can get a perfect score. However, anyone can sit in the EVA's pilot seat if they pay up for an official photo, so visitors will want to do that before heading to the gift shop. After all, Kyoto Base has tons of exclusive Evangelion merchandise, and the picks would make any mecha fan happy.

What do you think of this new Evangelion tribute? Would you care to visit this Eva Unit in real life? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.